Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett confirmed to make debut for Australia in Ashes opener against England

Australia will field two debutants in the first Ashes Test against England, with Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett set to make their Test bows when the series begins on Friday in Perth. The twin call-ups—uncommon for Australia in recent years—signal both opportunity and necessity as injuries reshaped the squad. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (L) and Jake Weatherald(AFP)

Weatherald’s selection at the top of the order means Marnus Labuschagne can reclaim the No. 3 spot he has long made his own. After being dropped for the mid-year West Indies tour, Labuschagne forced his way back with a blistering run of domestic form, scoring five centuries in eight innings for Queensland.

Standing in as captain for the still-recovering Pat Cummins, Steve Smith said Weatherald had impressed him in the lead-up.

“The nets have been pretty lively… fast, bouncy, plenty of movement,” Smith said. “He’s shown real bravery and a willingness to take everything on. He’s earned this shot.”

Australia’s pace unit also features a fresh face. With Josh Hazlewood sidelined by a hamstring strain and Cummins unavailable, Doggett will join Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in the seam attack. Smith said the 31-year-old had matured significantly in recent seasons.

“He’s toured with us before and kept improving. It’s a big moment for him, and I’m keen to see what he brings.”

Veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon, playing his 140th Test, continues as Australia’s lone spinner and sits just two wickets away from surpassing Glenn McGrath on the all-time Test wicket list.

Smith predicted a typical Perth surface—pacey, bouncy, and rewarding for bowlers willing to hit the deck hard.

England, seeking their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010–11, have named a 12-player group and will confirm their XI at the toss.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.