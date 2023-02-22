James Anderson does an 87-year first, Ravindra Jadeja storms back into top 10 of ICC Test bowlers' rankings

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has incredibly climbed back to the top of the men's ICC Test rankings for bowlers at the age of 40. With this, Anderson has become the oldest since Australian great Clarrie Grimmett in 1936 to have reached the summit of the standings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, India's Ravichandran Ashwin remains in second place while Ravindra Jadeja stormed back into the top 10 of the bowlers' rankings. Ashwin and Jadeja have been instrumental in India retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth successive time in their ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

ALSO READ | 'Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin...': Ian Chappell's pointed take on difference between India and Australia spinners

Anderson rises to the top on the back of his seven-wicket haul for England during their emphatic 267-run victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week, with the evergreen 40-year-old ending Cummins' four-year reign as the top-ranked Test bowler. It is the sixth time that Anderson has held the title as the premier bowler on the Test rankings, with the right-armer first scaling the heights back in May 2016 when he went past teammate Stuart Broad and Ashwin to hold top billing. Anderson made his Test debut all the way back in May 2003 and his overall international debut in an ODI in December 2002.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravindra Jadeja moving up seven places to ninth on the updated list for Test bowlers. Teammate Axar Patel - who is the second leading run-scorer for the series thus far with 158 runs - is also rewarded by moving up two places to fifth overall on the latest Test all-rounder rankings.

Jadeja has taken 17 wickets and Ashwin 14 in just four innings of the series against Australia. While Jadeja has taken two five-wicket hauls thus far, Ashwin has picked one. Axar has had little to do with the ball with and has taken just one wicket. All three players have made contributions with the bat as well, with Axar even being the second highest run scorer of the series thus far just behind his captain Rohit Sharma and ahead of the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Virat Kohli with 158 runs scored in two innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON