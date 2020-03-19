James Anderson finds unique way to stay fit during Coronavirus outbreak - Watch

cricket

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:14 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all cricket activities to be suspended at the moment and that means that the cricketers are enjoying an unexpected break in the middle of what would have been an otherwise busy schedule for most. While many cricketers are using this time to rest, England fast bowler James Anderson has found a quirky way to keep himself fit. In a light hearted video posted on Instagram, Anderson can be seen lifting his daughters as weights while training at home. In the caption, Anderson says, “The girls are more than happy to help me training at home”.

The England cricket team was supposed to play Sri Lanka in a Test series later this month but the tour was cancelled due to the outbreak. The English Cricket Board has suspended all forms of cricket as a safety measure against coronavirus, and that may affect their participation in the IPL which is scheduled to begin from April 15.

Anderson, however, was not part of the squad as he is still recovering from the rib injury that he suffered in Cape Town during the Test series against South Africa. He is the premier fast bowler for England and with 584 wickets in 151 Tests, he has established as a force to be reckoned with in the format.

Earlier, England cricketer Alex Hales issued a statement after reports suggested he had contracted coronavirus before leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL)

According to PTI, former Test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja claimed that Hales might have shown symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 before flying back midway through the now-postponed PSL.

The statement read: “In light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricketing world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation. Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lock down thousands of miles away from home.”

“I returned to the UK early horns on Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

“At this stage, it is not possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status,” the statement further added.