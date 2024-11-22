Menu Explore
Jasmine clinches 15th and final leg of Hero WPGT, wins season''s second title

PTI
Nov 22, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Jasmine clinches 15th and final leg of Hero WPGT, wins season''s second title

Hyderabad, Jasmine Shekar produced the only bogey free round on the final day of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour while scoring a 4-under 68 to grab her second title of the year here on Friday.

Jasmine clinches 15th and final leg of Hero WPGT, wins season''s second title
Jasmine clinches 15th and final leg of Hero WPGT, wins season''s second title

Earlier, she had won the 13th Leg of the event, also becoming the fourth player to win more than once in 2024.

Jasmine parred the entire front nine but then trailed Amandeep Drall at the turn.

Jasmine then produced a super finish with four birdies in a row from the 14th to the 17th and parred the 18th that eventually gave her a convincing four-shot win.

Amandeep after two early bogeys managed to edge ahead with three birdies on the front nine. But a double bogey on the Par-5 14th proved costly and despite a birdie on the 16th, she could not match Jasmine’s run of four birdies on the back nine.

Amandeep finished at 4-under 212 in sole second place.

Jasmine, who shared the 36-hole lead with the experienced Amandeep, played very steady and parred her first 13 holes, though she missed a few birdie chances.

Meanwhile, Hitaashee Bakshi with two birdies on the front joined Jasmine.

However, at the turn Amandeep was ahead by one. Hitaashee gave away back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th and lost her chance to close the season with a fourth win.

Hitaashee ended with 71 and was in a tie for third place with Gaurika Bishnoi , Vidhatri Urs and Nayanika Sanga . They were all at 3-under 213.

Sri Lankan amateur Kaya Daluwatte with the day’s second-best score, was tied seventh with Sneha Singh while Ananya Garg was ninth. Kaya also won the prize for best amateur.

Ridhima Dilawari and Anvitha Narender were tied for the 10th place at 4-over 220.

At the end of the season, Hitaashee and Vidhatri Urs won three times each while Sneha and Jasmine won twice each.

Amandeep, Gaurika Anvitha Narender and Vani Kapoor won once each. The season’s opening event was won by amateur Nishna Patel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

