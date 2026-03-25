Jason Gillespie declines ‘stupid welcome videos’ request, awkward moment unfolds at PSL franchise arrival

The 29-second clip begins with members of the franchise seated in a hotel lobby before panning to an upper floor to catch Gillespie. However, when asked to come down for a video shoot, he said, “I am not coming down. I have a lot of work to do. I’m not going to shoot those stupid welcome videos.”

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In a viral video, Gillespie is seen instantly refusing a cameraman’s request to shoot a “welcome video”. Calling it “stupid”, the Aussie politely walked off, saying he was busy and had work to do.

An awkward moment unfolded on Tuesday after former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie joined Pakistan Super League ( PSL ) franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen ahead of the start of the 2026 season, which is set to begin on Thursday. Gillespie was appointed as the franchise’s new head coach earlier this year, with the announcement made in January.

The former Pakistan Test head coach has been appointed as the head coach of the Hyderabad unit, one of two new franchises in the PSL this season. His previous coaching stint was with Pakistan’s red-ball side for a brief period of just six months in 2024.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Kingsmen team at Hyderabad,” Gillespie had told ESPNcricinfo in January. “Lots to look forward to and I can’t wait to get started!”

The announcement came just weeks before the inaugural PSL auction, where Hyderabad and Sialkot, the other new franchise, had to build their squads from scratch.

The appointment marks Gillespie’s first coaching role in Pakistan since his acrimonious fallout with the PCB, which led to him stepping down as Pakistan’s red-ball coach days before a two-Test series in South Africa.

The 11th season of the PSL will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing West Asia crisis and has been reduced to a two-city affair. Originally planned across six cities, the tournament will now be held only in Lahore and Karachi. The opening ceremony in Lahore has also been cancelled.

However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has left the door open for fans to return in the later stages of the tournament, though that will depend on the situation in Iran improving.