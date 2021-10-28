Jason Holder added to West Indies T20 World Cup squad after injury rules out Obed McCoy

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder was added to the defending champions' T20 World Cup 2021 15-member squad as a replacement of Obed McCoy. The left-arm seamer was ruled out of the tournament with an injury to his right leg, which he picked up during West Indies' opening match against England.

"The defending T20 World champions asked to replace Obed McCoy in their squad for the remainder of the tournament after the bowler was diagnosed with an injury to his right leg.

“And an ICC Event Technical Committee made up of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members) approved the change on Wednesday 27 October, allowing Jason Holder to join the 15,” ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

Holder, who has 199 West Indies caps including 27 T20I appearances to his name, was one of the permitted travelling reserves in the UAE.

And the 29-year-old, who featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, will be available for selection against Bangladesh on Friday.

“Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

The West Indies have lost both of their opening matches in Group 1 to leave them needing results to go their way if they are to make it into the semi-finals and defend their T20 World Cup title next month.

West Indies updated T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.