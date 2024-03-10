England's Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons; KKR name replacement

Two weeks before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have revealed their replacement pick for England batter Jason Roy on Sunday. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise has confirmed that Roy pulled out of the IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons. Jason Roy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore(AFP)

Roy was roped in by Knight Riders for IPL 2023 after skipper Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were ruled out of the previous edition. The England opener was signed by KKR at his base price of ₹1.5 crore. In a media advisory shared by the IPL about KKR's squad for the 2024 season, it was learned that Phil Salt will replace Roy for the upcoming season.

Salt joins KKR as Roy's replacement for IPL 2024

Salt went unsold at the IPL 2024 auction after representing Delhi Capitals (DC) last season. IPL 2024 will be Salt's second season. The England batter has joined KKR at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore. The England wicket-keeper batter smashed two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. Salt also fired a 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad, which is also the joint-fastest for England.

Salt vs Roy

Salt has played 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 21 T20Is for England. Interestingly, the 27-year-old made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last year. DC's third-highest run-getter at IPL 2024, Salt finished the season behind Axar Patel (283) and David Warner (516). The former DC batter accumulated 218 runs in nine games at IPL 2023. Former KKR batter Roy amassed 285 runs in eight games for KKR last season.

Did you know?

Earlier, KKR picked Dushmantha Chameera as Gus Atkinson's replacement for IPL 2024. The Sri Lankan speedster has joined KKR at his reserve price of INR 50 lakh. Under the leadership of Iyer, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens on March 23.

KKR full squad for IPL 2024

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.