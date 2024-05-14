Jasprit Bumrah a threat to me, as well as every other batters in T20 World Cup: David Miller

Premier South Africa batter David Miller has named Jasprit Bumrah as the Indian player who will be a big threat for him and every other batter in the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the ongoing IPL and currently leading the Purple Cap race with 20 wickets. His economy rate of 6.48 is also the best in the league thus far. The premier paceman missed the last edition of the T20 WC due to a back injury, but he is raring to run riot this year. He will be leading the Indian pace attack with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh as the other two options in the bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the wicket-taking tally in IPL 2024(PTI)

Miller, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, asserted that Bumrah is a world-class bowler who will create problems for every batter in the mega ICC event, which will held in the USA and West Indies in June,

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There are so many good Indian players. But me being a batter facing the bowlers, Bumrah is bowling well at the moment. And he has been a world-class bowler for many years. He's a threat to me, as well as every other batter in the World Cup,” Miller told PTI.

He also showered praise on fellow Titans' batter Sai Sudharsan, who is in the middle of his most productive season in the IPL.

“He's an incredibly talented player. Still got a long career ahead of him. I've enjoyed watching him play. I love the way that he preps. And just the build-up to games and how he goes about it. He's a very level-headed young boy that's got a lot of talent," said Miller.

The World Cup in the Americas will provide Miller and South Africa an opportunity to get their hands on an elusive global trophy. The hard-hitting batter is excited about the challenge.

“This team that we have at the moment has played a lot of cricket together the last couple of years and has a lot of confidence and a lot of success.

“We've got a lot of experience, guys that have been under pressure before and come through successfully. So, putting all the individuals together in a T20 World Cup, I have no doubt that we most certainly going to give it our best shot. We have the players to do it, the skill to do it."