Jasprit Bumrah and Team India make their way to Ireland ahead of T20I series - See Pics

The Indian T20I team under Jasprit Bumrah are making their way to Ireland for their three-match series in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday posted photos of the players at the airport and in flight. The matches will be played in Malahide on August 18, 20 and 23. Bumrah missed all of India's crucial matches including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year and the WTC final this year(BCCI)

Bumrah can be seen with fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also coming back to international cricket after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. All-rounder Washington Sundar is another player in the photos who is returning from injury. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is also present, as is Shivam Dube, who has been rewarded for his impressive performances in the IPL and domestic limited overs cricket with a call back to the Indian team. Rinku Singh, whose almost miraculous knocks in the IPL for KKR has made him a household name, is part of an Indian setup for the first time and he can also be seen with the group.

It has been close of a year since world cricket last saw Jasprit Bumrah in action. Down with a recurring back injury, Bumrah missed all of India's crucial matches including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year and the WTC final last June while also sitting out of the whole of IPL 2023 season. But the star India pacer is all set for a return in India colours when a second-string side takes on Ireland in a T20I series later this month.

Bumrah had shown the first signs of his injury in the summer of 2022 which saw him miss the Asia Cup. With World T20 around, BCCI rushed him into a comeback, but it caused more damage when the right-arm fast bowler was seen in action in the home series against Australia. Bumrah aggravated his injury during the contest which then saw him miss the rest of India's fixtures until August 2023.

Bumrah as captain

Besides the talk about his return in India jersey, the discussion also remains around the new responsibility that the 29-year-old has been handed. Bumrah will be leading the Indian side for the first time in his white-ball career. Previously, he led the team only once, in that rescheduled England Test match last year of the 2020 series where he had picked five wickets in two innings.

Bumrah, will however, be without the likes of the senior players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In fact, the only players to travel from the recently concluded West Indies tour to Ireland will be Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON