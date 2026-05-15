Jasprit Bumrah drops truth bomb on ODI captaincy after leading MI to win: ‘I don’t see that happening’

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a dream start to his IPL captaincy as Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller to claim their fourth win of the season. The contest swung repeatedly before Mumbai held their nerve in the chase, thanks largely to a superb knock from Tilak Varma under immense pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah led Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.(AP)

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Bumrah, who led MI in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, impressed with his tactical bowling changes throughout the innings, while Shardul Thakur starred with a four-wicket haul that pushed Punjab onto the back foot despite them eventually reaching a competitive 200 for 8. Mumbai’s chase also had its tense moments as wickets in the middle overs slowed their progress and increased the required rate. However, Tilak stayed composed throughout, anchoring the innings brilliantly before accelerating at the right time to guide Mumbai home in dramatic fashion.

Bumrah offered a composed assessment after a tightly fought IPL encounter, breaking down the conditions, bowling plans and key adjustments that helped both sides stay competitive in a match shaped by discipline, length control and changing surface behaviour.

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{{^usCountry}} "Both teams played good cricket and we really pulled back well. Little bit, but the wicket in this game looked a little bit drier than the previous one. Maybe it wasn't as cold as it was in the last game. Whatever we saw in the previous game and reading this game, holding your length was key. That was the plan and credit to all bowlers and they kept their nerve as well," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Both teams played good cricket and we really pulled back well. Little bit, but the wicket in this game looked a little bit drier than the previous one. Maybe it wasn't as cold as it was in the last game. Whatever we saw in the previous game and reading this game, holding your length was key. That was the plan and credit to all bowlers and they kept their nerve as well," Bumrah said in the post-match presentation. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the premier paceman made a tongue-in-cheek remark about his captaincy journey across formats, highlighting his experience in Tests and T20Is while suggesting he does not expect ODI leadership to come his way, before adding that he thoroughly enjoyed the match and conditions on offer.

"I have captained a Test match, I have captained T20s and now the only game left is ODI cricket, but I don't see that happening. Jokes apart, very happy. Had good fun, good weather, great ground so enjoyed my time," he said.

The stand-in skipper further pointed out Tilak's knock and Shardul Thakur's four-fer as the turning points of the match.

"I think Tilak's knock and the way Shardul bowled, both deserve equal credit. Tilak kept his shape, Jacks also contributed," Bumrah said.

Tilak - Player of the Match

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Tilak was named Player of the Match for his brilliant knock under pressure. He shifted gears brilliantly in the death overs, and remained unbeaten on a sensational 75 off just 33 balls. He found the perfect partner in Will Jacks, whose aggressive 25 not out from 10 deliveries proved equally important in the tense finish. The turning point came in the 18th over from Marco Jansen when Mumbai needed 50 runs from the last three overs. Tilak attacked immediately with two huge sixes and a boundary, while Jacks added another four as Mumbai collected 22 runs in the over. Needing 15 off the final over, Jacks struck a six before Tilak finished the match in style with back-to-back maximums.

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