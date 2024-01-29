 Jasprit Bumrah guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during 1st ENG Test loss | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Hyderabad Test loss vs England

Jasprit Bumrah guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Hyderabad Test loss vs England

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for his offense, which occurred on the fourth day of the opening Test match of the five-game series.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against England, where the hosts suffered a forgettable 28-run loss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. He has been given an official reprimand for his offense, which occurred on the fourth day of the opening Test match of the five-game series.

India's Jasprit Bumrah walks back to the pavilion at the end of England's inning during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 28(AFP)
The incident happened in the 81st over of England's second innings when Bumrah had deliberately stepped in the way of Ollie Pope as the batter had taken off for a single, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

The India star, who picked six wickets in Hyderabad Test match, was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

However, the fast bowler was not fined by the ICC as it was his first offence in 24 months, but one demerit point has been added to his record. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

The minimum penalty for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct is an official reprimand and the maximum is 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. Bumrah's offense required no formal hearing as the 30-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence and has accepted the sanction levied upon him by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The second Test match of the five-game series will begin on February 2 at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. India will be aiming to script a comeback after having incurred their first-ever loss in a Test match in Hyderabad. It was also the first time in the 91 years of Test history in India that they lost a match after taking a first-innings lead of more than 100 runs.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

