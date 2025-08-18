'Jasprit Bumrah had no business to…': India pacer shown no mercy for his actions after Shubman Gill gets carried away

India successfully managed to seal a come-from-behind win to draw the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-2. Through the five Tests, played across 25 days, the Indian team went through a roller-coaster ride, losing the first Test, equalising the second, losing at Lord's again, before drawing in Manchester and finally securing another win at the Oval. It was India's second straight win at the Oval and one that saved them from the blushes after trailing England twice in the series. After the heartbreaking defeat at Lord's, where the team fell short by 22 runs, India mustered a terrific fightback at Old Trafford and saved their best for last in London, defending 374 and registering their narrowest win in terms of runs – six – to win the Test match. Jasprit Bumrah has been called out for his actions during the Lord's Test(AFP)

To think of it, India could have easily won the series, at least 4-0, had they capitalised on their opportunities. Plenty of chances were on offer, but the one match that would go down in history as one of their biggest missed opportunities would be the Lord's Test. India, set 192 to win, were reduced to 82/7, but when all seemed lost, a gritty fightback shepherded by Ravindra Jadeja, with support from the lower-order comprising Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, brought India close to a famous win. Until Siraj played on. Jadeja had put on a partnership of 30 runs with Reddy, 35 with Bumrah and 23 more with Siraj to raise hopes of an unlikely Indian win.

The partnership between Jadeja and Bumrah was where it all began. While Jadeja held up on end, Bumrah served his part well, playing out 53 balls. Everything was going well before a rush of blood got the better of him, and Bumrah perished going for the big shot. Weighing in on that dismissal, former India left-arm pacer Karsan Ghavri went hard at Bumrah, questioning his decision to execute the risky stroke. Ghavri also criticised Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a duck after playing what he described as one of the most 'ugly' shots. Jaiswal tried to pull a ball that was wide and outside off, resulting in a top edge that was caught.

"Criticism is good, but healthy criticism is different. Today, I can criticise the way Jaiswal played that shot in the second innings of the Lord's Test match. It was one of the ugliest shots he played. He had no business to play that shot. I criticise even Jasprit Bumrah. He had no business to play that shot. When Jadeja is batting safely with you in the fourth inning, why do you have to play? Just stay on. You have already faced 50 deliveries."

Karsan Ghavri defends Shubman Gill's outburst against Zak Crawley

Ghavri, who played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for India, defended another infamous chapter from the match – Shubman Gill's outburst at Zak Crawley after the England opener was wasting time moments before stumps on Day 3. While the incident added a new layer to Gill’s captaincy – at least in the public eye – Ghavri came in support of the Indian captain, saying such things happened in the 'heat of the moment'.

"Those things happen in the heat of the moment. See, Crawley also wasted time. Today, the ICC rules very clearly say that a team must complete 90 overs. Waste time if you want to, but remember that 90 overs have to be bowled in a day. These things happen, but one has to take things in a very sporting spirit," the 75-year-old explained.