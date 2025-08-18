Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill blasted for disrespecting Sunil Gavaskar: 'Unfortunate that our own players...'

Whenever Indian cricket is discussed, the name Sunil Gavaskar remains right up there. The legendary former batter is still a formidable force in Indian cricket, always available to help youngsters and send goosebumps through his commentary. It is also a fact that players of the Indian team don't pick his brain as much as the players before them used to. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and even Virender Sehwag's careers are full of incidents where they turned to the great man for advice and were rewarded by enjoying a breath of fresh air in their careers. But today’s generation is different. Players tend to find their own ways, with some assistance from the coaches and team management, thanks primarily to the IPL. The practice of depending on legends is on the wane. Sunil Gavaskar's, in pic, criticism is not being taken in a positive way, says Karsan Ghavri(AFP)

Former India fast bowler Karsan Ghavri is not a fan of neglecting Gavaskar. In fact, the Little Master's ex-teammate finds it very sad that none of the Indian batters look up to Gavaskar, let alone reach out to him for tips. In that sense, Ghavri, 75, finds it odd that cricketers from other countries don't shy away from seeking help from Gavaskar.

"Gavaskar has been doing commentary for the last 25 years. His comments are so precious to any young player. It's very unfortunate that our own players don't go to him for any advice. Even players from outside go to him. Every Indian batter should go to him, including Shubman Gill. I don't know whether he's gone to him or not, but if he hasn't, he should. Somewhere, it would have come in the media – that Sunil Gavaskar has advised Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill something – but we never got to hear any such thing," Ghavri said on the Vickey Lalwani Show.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma must respect the great man Sunil Gavaskar

Ghavri quickly drifted towards the alleged reports of Rohit Sharma's cold shoulder towards Gavaskar. A few months ago, certain publications carried a story that reported Rohit complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar and what he had to say about him during India's tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Besides, the tension between Gavaskar and Virat Kohli during the last season of the IPL also made headlines when the RCB star did not take kindly to the legendary figure's reservation about Virat's strike-rate. Weighing in on the same, Ghavri reckons Gavaskar does not deserve such disrespect and insisted that his criticism should be taken positively and not the other way round.

"It is nonsense. You may be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. They must respect the great man. Because if he tells you something or is advising you on something, that is for their own good. Ravi Shastri is an open-hearted guy. When it comes to criticising somebody, he will do it, but Sunil does it in a very different manner. He is known for saying things totally different to Ravi Shastri," he pointed out.