'Let India say what they want to publicly, Jasprit Bumrah is their problem': Ben Stokes puts full stop before 2nd Test

England captain Ben Stokes put a full stop to all the talk surrounding Jasprit Bumrah before the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which is slated to begin on July 2 in Birmingham. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Test match, Stokes said the England think tank is not at all bothered about Bumrah's workload management and his availability for only part of the five-match series. England's Ben Stokes (2nd L) shakes hands with India's Jasprit Bumrah (L)(AFP)

"(Bumrah is) India's problem to deal with. I am the captain of England. Let India decide what they want to do and what they want to say publicly," Stokes said when he was asked whether Bumrah resting for the second Test match can be an advantage to England.

Before the start of the five-match Test series, India confirmed that Bumrah will only be available to play three Tests as his body would not be able to take the rigours of five Tests in a row. The right-arm pacer, who bowled 44 overs in the first Test, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, is coming back from a back injury that had kept him away for more than two months.

After India lost the first Test by five wickets, head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that Bumrah's workload management would remain unchanged and that the pacer would only play two more Tests out of the remaining four.

"No, we won't change the plans. For us to manage his workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward, and we know what he brings to the table as well. Before he came on the show, it was already decided that he was going to play three Test matches," said Gambhir in Leeds.

He added that the team has not taken a call on which two games the pace spearhead will be part of in the five-match series. "But let's see how his body turns out. We haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play. (Even without Bumrah) We absolutely have the bowling attack (to compete). We believe in them. We trust in them."

Jasprit Bumrah unlikely for 2nd Test, battle between Akash Deep and Arshdeep

However, according to the latest reports, Bumrah is unlikely to feature in the second Test as the pacer needs more time to recover.

If Bumrah doesn't play in Birmingham, the Indian pace attack will be vulnerable. Bumrah was the sole Indian bowler who consistently challenged the England batters at Headingley.

In Bumrah's absence, Akash Deep is the most likely candidate to join the Indian XI, although Arshdeep Singh's left-arm angle cannot be completely ruled out.

Both Arshdeep and Akash Deep have been toiling hard in the nets in the lead up to the second Test match.

No Jofra Archer for England, Ben Stokes reacts

England, meanwhile, have named an unchanged XI for the Birmingham Test. Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was added to the squad after an injury layoff, was not included in the XI. Notably, Archer did not train with the rest of the England players on Monday due to a family emergency.

“Archer is back with us after a long time, it’s important for him to be with the group this week. He is important for this series. I know Archer better than you (Reporters). He wants to return to Tests and play for England, that’s what I know,” Stokes added.