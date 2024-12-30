‘Jasprit Bumrah is this genie, you make a wish and you get it’: Manjrekar spellbound by IND pacer's incredible skills

Sanjay Manjrekar had called Jasprit Bumrah a genie who keeps fulfilling the wishes of Indian cricket across formats. Bumrah is arguably the best all-format bowler, and he is proving his mettle once again in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian paceman has already claimed 26 wickets and is leading the tally with a big margin. The 31-year-old ran riot with the ball on a flat track of Melbourne Cricket Ground and claimed four wickets in the second innings so far to pull India back in the game and give them a fighting chance to snatch a win. India's Jasprit Bumrah walks off the field at the end of day four of the fourth cricket Test against Australia.(AP)

Manjrekar lavished praise on Bumrah and said his game has no weaknesses. He produces special things when others struggle to get anything.

"There's just no weakness this man has. It's almost like he is this genie that Indian cricket have brought as a gift and you make a wish and you get it. And it's always Bumrah providing it, be it the T20 cricket World Cup or 50 over World Cup, or it's a match like this, crucial game on a page where a lot of the bowlers struggle to get anything out of it. He was getting lateral movement," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

'Bumrah cleaned up Alex Carey as if he's a number 10, 11 batter': Manjrekar

The former Indian cricketer also talked about Bumrah getting the better of Alex Carey and compared him with the likes of Curtly Ambrose and Malcolm Marshall for completing 200 Test wickets at an average of under 20.

"He's cleaned up Alex Carey, as if, he's a number 10, 11 batter. He just had two balls in that spell left. You knew he wasn't going to bowl more than two balls, and he nailed Alex Carey there as well. And when you look at the average, I mean, this is unbelievable. We talk about Curtly Ambrose. I had the privilege of playing against Malcolm Marshall. Now those are great names, and an average of under 20 after 200 wickets is just mind-boggling stuff from Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

However, Australia's tailenders frustrated the Indian team once again as their number 8, 10, and 11 batters consumed nearly 35 overs, with Cummins (41 off 90 balls), Lyon (41 off 54 balls), and Boland (10 off 65 balls) contributing to the team's second-innings total to 228/9 at stumps. Australia have already taken a 333-run lead and the Day 5 of