Jasprit Bumrah leads Indian charge as 17 wickets fall on opening day in Perth, most in Australian Test since 1952

Two terrific bowling performances from both teams saw a rollercoaster first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the Perth Test match set on a knife’s edge after a procession of wickets from both teams saw the bowling attacks set a 72-year Australian record. Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian team celebrate a wicket during day one at the first Test match vs Australia in Perth.(AFP)

A record-breaking total of 17 wickets fell on the first day at the Optus Stadium, the most on the first day of any Test match in Australia since 1952. After Australia bowled India out, the visitors bounced back sharply and took 7 Australian wickets before the close of play.

A combination of bowling-friendly conditions and excellent bowling performances from both pace attacks contributed to batters on both teams massively struggling against the seam movement and bounce generated in Perth.

This is the second time in 2024 that India have been a part of a record-breaking first day glut of wickets, with the Cape Town Test match against South Africa earlier this year producing 23 wickets on the first day. The Proteas’ collapse for 55 all-out, followed by India being bundled out for 153 themselves on a threatening and difficult pitch. That mark stood as the most wickets on the first day of any Test match, played in any country, since 1902.

That date in 1902 also stands as the mark for the most wickets on the first day of any Test match, as Australia and England combined for 25 wickets on day one of the Ashes Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

India on the charge despite first innings collapse

Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars of the show for their respective teams, as they took four wickets apiece. Hazlewood accounted for Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli, before returning to dismiss Bumrah and Harshit Rana at the end of the innings. Bumrah, meanwhile, bowled a searing opening spell where he dismissed Nathan McSweeney, before getting Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith on consecutive balls. He also dismissed his opposite number Pat Cummins towards end of play.

All seven seamers on show on day one contributed by taking a wicket, with Nathan Lyon being the only bowler who remained wicketless at the end of day’s play.

India were bowled out for 150, but might consider themselves to hold a slight advantage with Australia reeling at 67/7 with Alex Carey the only remaining recognised batter for the hosts.