‘Jasprit Bumrah left Australia with eggs on their face’, says Matthew Hayden as India pacers rule in Perth

Jasprit Bumrah was all over the Australian papers on Saturday morning after he led a stunning comeback on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Leading India in regular Rohit Sharma's absence, who is out on paternity leave, Bumrah shrugged off the criticism of opting to bat first on a helpful track for the seamers by dishing out one of his best-ever spells with the new ball. Producing an exhibition of fast bowling, Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in his first spell before coming back later in the day to account for Australia's captain Pat Cummins. India's skipper Jasprit Bumrah (R) and Virat Kohli walk back to the pavilion at the end of Australia's innings on day two of the Perth Test(AFP)

Bumrah started from where he had left off by dismissing Alex Carey on his first ball on Day 2 to complete his 11th five-wicket haul. He now has 37 wickets on Australian soil in just 15 innings.

Bumrah single-handedly brought India right back into the contest after they bowled out for 150 in the first innings. India bowled Australia out for 104 as Bumrah returned with 5/30. He was well supported by Harshit Rana (3/48) and Mohammed Siraj (2/20).

Before the start of Day 2, Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden were going through the Australian papers, which were filled with Bumrah's photographs. "What a Bumrah," was the headline of The West Australian while another newspaper had the headline "Low Blow" referring India's comeback in the last session of Day 1.

Bumrah in elite league

'Australia have eggs on their face': Hayden

Hayden said Bumrah left Australia with eggs on their face. "Yeah Bumrah left Australia with eggs on their face. It was a case of the poor star but a great finish for India. Australia will be going into day 3 under pressure. There's still a lot in it in this Test. World-class players like Kohli and Smith didn't get success," Hayden said in Star Sports' pre-match show.

Explaining the reasons behind Bumrah's success, Hayden said the Indian stand-in captain hit the right lengths without getting carried by the extra bounce on offer at the Optuis Stadium in Perth.

"A Lot of touring sides get carried away by the bounce on Australian conditions. but not Bumrah, he was on the money from ball one. He was backed up by Siraj and Rana," Hayden added.