Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli in Aakash Chopra’s World T20 XI

cricket

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:58 IST

Former India cricketer and leading commentator Aakash Chopra decided to take on a new challenge as he put together his best T20I XI. In a video posted on social media Aakash said that he was intrigued by the challenge that was initiated by the ICC and he decided to jump right in.

“Recently I spotted something interesting that the ICC did. They asked fans to pick the best T20I XI in the world - with a condition of course! You can pick ONLY 1 PLAYER from each country. Really challenging exercise actually. So I thought I’d share my team with you all. Have a go as well, and share your team in the comments below. Remember the CONDITION very carefully guys!” he wrote on Facebook.

At the beginning of the video Aakash spoke about the biggest challenge of this exercise, which was to pick just one player from each team. He chose Australian powerhouse David Warner to open with England’s hard hitting keeper batsman Jos Buttler. The number three slot went to New Zealand’s Colin Monroe, and at four he picked Pakistan’s batting sensation Babar Azam.

“People must be thinking if I haven’t picked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the top four then where will I place them, unfortunately I can’t find a place for them as I have to pick only one Indian,” Aakash said while talking about his predicament.

He went ahead and picked AB de Villiers at number 5 and then slotted Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. West Indian Andre Russell comes in next. Aakash explained that both Shakib and Russell give the team bowling options and can be promoted in the batting order as well.

His next pick was the Afghan mystery spinner Rashid Khan, who can tonk the ball down the order as well. Aakash decided to add another spinner to his team and went with Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who has been impressive in his performances in the IPL and the Big Basg League.

The two frontline pacers in the team were perhaps the best in the shortest version of the game as he opted for Jasprit Bumrah and Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.