Jasprit Bumrah provides major injury update a day after MI's IPL 2023 exit: '...we meet again'

Mumbai Indians fans were rubbing their fingers with glee at the end of the auction last year when the franchise bagged Jofra Archer as it meant that the ace England fast bowler would be teaming up with Jasprit Bumrah. However, injury troubles for both players has meant that this lethal partnership didn't quite materialise for India.

Bumrah has not played since September last year(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Archer played six matches, it was announced beforehand that Bumrah will be missing the IPL as a continuation of his ongoing back issues that has kept him out since September 2022. Among the tournaments he has missed thus far for India includes the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup last year. India missed him in both tournaments as they failed to win the title and the same was the case in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, who crashed out in the second Qualifier after losing to the Gujarat Titans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah has now indicated that he could be on his way back. “Hello friend, we meet again,” he said on Instagram alongwith a photo of his studded shoes. Bumrah's recovery from his injury troubles has been a rather murky tale. His last match was a T20I game against Australia on September 25 last year. He had missed the Asia Cup the previous month and had seemingly recovered enough to return to the Indian squad as they began playing bilateral T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup. However, he then had to pull out abruptly before their series against South Africa and eventually missed the T20 World Cup as well.

Bumrah was then added to the squad for India's ODI series agianst Sri Lanka in January ahead of the Test series at home against Australia. However, he was eventually taken off and it was eventually announced that he would miss the Test series and later the IPL as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON