Jasprit Bumrah questioned about Virat Kohli's form in PC, pacer drops subtle warning: 'I don't want to jinx but...'

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has backed Virat Kohli to come good in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as the pacer is set to captain the side in the first Test in Perth. Kohli is going through a rough patch with the bat, having scored only one half-century in the past five Tests. However, Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, and many believe the Indian batter has the best chance to silence his critics in the five-Test series. India players Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah watch the internal practice match in Perth. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Backing Virat Kohli, who has been struggling for runs in the longest format, Bumrah dismissed any concerns about the former captain’s form. “I don’t need to give any inputs. He is the utmost professional we have in our team. I made my debut under him. One series can go up and down, but the confidence he has at this moment, I have no doubts. The signs are ominous, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything else, but he looks in very good shape,” Bumrah said, highlighting Kohli’s ability to bounce back.

In six Tests this year, Kohli has scored 250 runs; he skipped the home series against England for personal commitments, but made a roaring comeback in white-ball cricket with the Indian Premier League. Kohli also played a crucial role in India's victory in the T20 World Cup final, playing a half-century knock in the title clash against South Africa that earned him the player of the match award.

However, Kohli has struggled to replicate his white-ball success in Test cricket, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy offers the 36-year-old batting superstar a perfect opportunity at redemption.

Bumrah on captaincy

On his own role as captain, Bumrah revealed the clarity provided by the team management. “When I came here, coach and management gave me clarity that I will be leading the side. I am looking forward to the responsibility (captaincy). I have done it before and am looking forward to the moment,” he stated. Bumrah previously captained India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022, gaining valuable leadership experience.

Bumrah also reflected on India’s recent 0-3 series loss at home to New Zealand but stressed the importance of moving forward. “The beauty of cricket is that if you win or lose, you start from zero. We have to take lessons from the New Zealand series but can’t carry baggage. Conditions were different, and here you had different results,” he explained.