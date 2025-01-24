Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal spearhead ICC Test Team of the Year; Pat Cummins named captain

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Test Team Of The Year. India had a mixed bag in the longest format of the game in 2024, losing five of their last seven Tests. Despite this, three Indians, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, have been included in the XI. Australia's Pat Cummins, who recently led Australia to a 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win, has been chosen as the skipper. Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja have all been named in ICC's Test Team Of The Year. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)

Pat Cummins is the lone Australian in the XI named by ICC while the lineup includes four players from England (Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith) and two from New Zealand (Kane Williamson and Matt Henry).

Bumrah was India's standout performer in Tests in 2024. He began the year with a bang against England, taking 19 wickets in four matches, including a remarkable nine-wicket haul in Vishakhapatnam. He then scalped 11 wickets in just two games against Bangladesh at home.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Bumrah showed the world why he is regarded as the No.1 all-format bowler in the world. He took 32 wickets in the entire series and even led India to a victory in the series opener in Perth.

He also became the first bowler to average under 20 with a minimum of 200 wickets in Test cricket. In total, the pacer took 71 Test wickets in 2024 at a staggering average of 14.92.

Jaiswal and Jadeja make it count

Yashasvi Jaiswal established himself as one of the stars to watch out for in the future. The left-hander amassed a staggering 712 runs in the home series against England. This included two double centuries and three fifties.

In the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jaiswal announced himself on the big stage as he hit 161 in the second innings at Perth. He finished India’s top scorer in the series, accumulating 391 runs.

In 2024, Jaiswal scored 1,478 runs at an impressive average of 54.74, a tally second only to England’s Joe Root.

Speaking of Ravindra Jadeja, his year started on the best note possible as he scored 89 runs and took five wickets in the first match against England in Hyderabad. He followed it up with his fourth Test century in Rajkot, scoring 100. Not only that, he also scalped seven wickets in the Test, playing a key role in India’s victory.

In total, Ravindra Jadeja scored 527 runs in 2024 at an average of 29.27 and picked up 48 wickets at an impressive average of 24.29.

ICC's Test Team Of The Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (c), Matt Henry, and Jasprit Bumrah.