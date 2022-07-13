Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah responds to question on whether Virat Kohli will be available for India vs England 2nd ODI
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah responds to question on whether Virat Kohli will be available for India vs England 2nd ODI

India's premier batter Virat Kohli, who has not been in the best of form, was sidelined from the match due to a mild groin strain as updated by BCCI shortly after the India playing XI was announced.
Former India captain Virat Kohli (AFP)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India produced a commanding show in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday and went to win the contest by 10 wickets. The Men In Blue, who invited England to bat first after winning the toss, decimated the English top-order with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge. The pacer went on to scalp six wickets as England were bundled out for 110 in just 25.2 overs.

In response, India chased down the paltry 111-run target in just 18.4 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed 76 off just 58 deliveries, while Shikhar Dhawan played the perfect second fiddle as he accumulated 31 runs off 54 balls.

India's premier batter Virat Kohli, who has not been in the best of form, was sidelined from the match due to a mild groin strain as updated by BCCI shortly after the India playing XI was announced.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's 'I don't remember what I said 6 years ago' reply to reporter's query leaves everyone in splits

“Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them,” BCCI informed in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

After the match, Bumrah was asked by reporters on the status of Kohli's injury, when can fans expected the ex-India captain return to action.

“I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” the pacer responded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs england jasprit bumrah
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP