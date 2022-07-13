Jasprit Bumrah responds to question on whether Virat Kohli will be available for India vs England 2nd ODI

India produced a commanding show in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday and went to win the contest by 10 wickets. The Men In Blue, who invited England to bat first after winning the toss, decimated the English top-order with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge. The pacer went on to scalp six wickets as England were bundled out for 110 in just 25.2 overs.

In response, India chased down the paltry 111-run target in just 18.4 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed 76 off just 58 deliveries, while Shikhar Dhawan played the perfect second fiddle as he accumulated 31 runs off 54 balls.

India's premier batter Virat Kohli, who has not been in the best of form, was sidelined from the match due to a mild groin strain as updated by BCCI shortly after the India playing XI was announced.

“Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them,” BCCI informed in a tweet.

After the match, Bumrah was asked by reporters on the status of Kohli's injury, when can fans expected the ex-India captain return to action.

“I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” the pacer responded.

