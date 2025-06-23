Jasprit Bumrah responds to Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘please please please play all 5 Tests’ request: ‘That is a conversation…’

It has already been made clear that Jasprit Bumrah would be playing just three Tests in the five-match series against England, owing to workload management. However, his performance in the first innings of the first Test in Headingley, Leeds, against Ben Stokes and co has resulted in several pundits asking him to reconsider his decision and play all the matches to give India the best chance of registering their first series win in the UK since 2007. Jasprit Bumrah responds to Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara's request to play all five Tests against England. (HT_PRINT)

In the first innings, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior once again as he returned with five wickets to help India bundle out England for 465. As a result, the visitors gained a lead of six runs. Bumrah's figures would have looked all the better had slip fielders held on to their chances.

Ahead of the start of play on Day 4, Jasprit Bumrah spoke to Sony Sports Network, where he interacted with the presenter and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

It was then that she put forward the request of Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara in front of Bumrah. “There is a request that has come from upstairs from Cheteshwar Pujara and Sunil Gavaskar,” she told Bumrah.

“Don't shoot the messenger. I am just telling you, quote-unquote, 'Jasprit, please play all five Tests, please, please,'” she added.

Jasprit Bumrah responds to the request

The No.1-ranked Test bowler did not give a clear answer to this request as he ended the conversation in his own simple and candid manner.

“That is a conversation we will have on another day,” said the pacer.

The Indian pace sensation played all five Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he suffered a back spasm in the final Sydney Test, and this resulted in him missing three months of competitive cricket. He also missed the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, which India won.

Ahead of the England series, chief selector and Bumrah himself confirmed that the speedster would not be playing all five Tests as the focus remains on managing his workload and keeping him fresh.

Bumrah returned with the figures of 5/83 in the first innings as he returned with the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue.

He was the only pacer who was able to curb the run flow, as others, such as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, ran at a brisk pace.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 471 in the first innings owing to centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

India's lead has now extended beyond the 150-run mark, and the first Test hangs in the balance with all possible results.