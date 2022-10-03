Jasprit Bumrah officially ruled out of T20 World Cup, BCCI provides update on India pacer's replacement

Ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has officially been ruled out of the tournament due to his injured back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced via an official statement on Monday. Bumrah's injury comes as a major blow to India after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out as well before the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced. The board further said in the statement that it will announce a replacement “soon”.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury," read the statement.

Bumrah had earlier been ruled out of India's ongoing series against South Africa after complaining of a back pain on the morning of the first T20I. This was followed by reports emerging that the 28-year-old has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup altogether. However, India head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly both refused to rule him out completely.

Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were named as reserve players when the squad for the T20 World Cup is announced. Additionally, the BCCI had named Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah's replacement for the ongoing series against South Africa. However the pacer did not feature in the two matches that have been played thus far.

Bumrah had earlier missed the Asia Cup for a similar reason and was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru alongside Harshal Patel.

Following his recovery, the star pacer was drafted in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Bumrah featured in two of the three matches against against Australia and was declared injured in the last hour ahead of the South Africa matches.

Harshal, on the other hand, featured in both the series. Meanwhile, Shami, who'll be travelling with the team as a reserve, was part of the Australia series but was forced to skip after testing positive for Covid-19. He has now returned negative and was seen bowling at full force at the nets.

The absence of Bumrah and Shami was clearly felt during the Asia Cup as India went with youngster Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the charge. However, a below par show at the tournament saw India fail to qualify for the finals, losing to Pakistan and eventual champions Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Bumrah has had a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back. He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show. This year, Bumrah has played only 5 games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

