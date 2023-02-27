'Bumrah's perfect replacement found': Twitter bursts into meme fest amid reports of India pacer's delayed return

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for nearly five months now owing to his back injury getting aggravated back in September when his return to the Indian side was rushed with the T20 World Cup round the corner. While it was expected that he would return in the IPL, giving fans hope of an appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, a report suggests that Bumrah's injury looks more serious than it is, implying that he might miss both the events. The report of Bumrah's delayed return sparked mixed reaction on social media.

According to Cricbuzz, Bumrah is still not feeling comfortable and is hence looking at a longer break from the sport. It further adds that Indian team is now hoping that Bumrah gears up for a return before the ODI World Cup later this year, if not play the Asia Cup.

Bumrah last played for India in a T20I match against Australia in September at home. Not only did he missed the T20 World Cup, the injury had ruled him out of the away series in New Zealand and Bangladesh and home fixtures against Sri Lanka and Australia. He was initially named for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka but was pulled out of the squad in a last-minute U-turn as the NCA and the BCCI decided he still had not regained full fitness.

Even without Bumrah though, the Indian team is in a roll currently, leading Australia 2-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They beat the Aussies by an innings and 123 runs in the opener in Nagpur before scripting a six-wicket win in the second Test in New Delhi to retain the trophy for the fourth straight time. The third Test will be played in Indore starting March 1.

