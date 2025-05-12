Jasprit Bumrah says no to India Test captaincy; Shubman Gill faces surprise competition for leadership role

The Indian Test team stands at a turning point. With Rohit Sharma confirming his retirement from Test cricket and Virat Kohli communicating to the BCCI that he too wishes to step away from the longest format, the leadership mantle is now up for grabs, but not without complications. A phase of generational shift, previously predicted but now abruptly accelerated, has thrust selectors into crisis mode with just weeks to go before the England series. Shubman Gill during India's Test series against Bangladesh in 2024(PTI)

Last week, Rohit closed the curtain on his Test career, ending an era that saw him evolve from a flamboyant opener to a steadying captain. The announcement marked the first domino in a series of exits. By Saturday, it emerged that Kohli, too, had expressed his intention to quit red-ball cricket, and the BCCI is relentlessly aiming to convince Kohli to reconsider the decision.

Now, Sky Sports has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah has informed selectors of his unwillingness to take on the captaincy role due to workload management concerns. Bumrah’s withdrawal has narrowed the options further, and according to the report, the focus shifts onto Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as the likely candidates to take charge.

“India are now expected to pick either Gill or Pant as their next Test captain, with selectors due to meet next week to discuss the position,” Sky Sports reported.

While Gill is widely touted to succeed Rohit, Pant's name is, indeed, a surprise. Yet, few can question his red-ball pedigree. Pant has been a match-winner in some of India’s most iconic overseas Test triumphs, displaying rare aggression under pressure. However, his recent struggles cannot be ignored.

The 26-year-old endured a patchy run during the Australia series, where his reckless shot selection came under heavy fire from both fans and former cricketers.

Bumrah, who led during Rohit's absence in the first and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, made it clear he cannot commit to a full five-Test series. “It is understood Bumrah, who was favourite to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, does not want to commit to playing all five Tests in a series due to workload,” Sky Sports revealed.

“He is unlikely to feature in all five Tests against England and selectors would prefer a captain who can consistently feature across a whole series.”

Kohli's decision

The complexity of this transition deepens with Kohli’s potential retirement from the format. Multiple reports have revealed that Kohli had flagged his intention to quit Test cricket to chief selector Ajit Agarkar as far back as April, a move planned to align with the conclusion of the current World Test Championship cycle.

“It is understood the 36-year-old told chief selector Ajit Agarkar in April of his desire to step away before the start of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle in June,” Sky Sports reported.

A follow-up meeting between Kohli and BCCI officials was on the cards but is now on hold due to geopolitical unrest between India and Pakistan.