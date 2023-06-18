Jasprit Bumrah set for blockbuster comeback in Ireland series in major boost for Team India ahead of 2023 WC: Report

When Ravi Shastri was asked why Australia were rated "slightly favourites" going into the World Test Championship final, He mentioned just one name - Jasprit Bumrah. The absence of the star pacer has hurt India not just in the WTC final, where they lost by 209 runs, but also in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year. But India's worry heading to into the final phase of their World Cup preparation is likely to end as Bumrah is set to a blockbuster return well before the big tournament kicks off in October in India.

Jasprit Bumrah has not played since September last year(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year citing back issues. He was rushed into action that month against Australia at home after missing the Asia Cup, with T20 World Cup in sight, but it backfired as it aggravated his injury ruling him out of major series and matches which includes the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the WTC final. He had even missed the entirety of IPL 2023 season for Mumbai Indians as well.

According to a report in News18, Bumrah is now set for a India comeback later in August when the team tours Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The contest will begin from August 18 onwards where all three matches will be played in Malahide. This series will give an indication of Bumrah's fitness with the Asia Cup following in September before the entire focus shifts to the ODI World Cup starting October 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” an official told News18.

Bumrah has remained under the watchful eyes of NCA head VVS Laxman, Nitin Patel, who is the Head Sports Science and Medicine department since heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation in March this year. The team also includes S Rajnikanth, who was part of Delhi Capitals support staff, presently the physio who has helped the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya recover from their respective injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle,” added the official.

This comes as a new development after ESPNCricinfo had reported earlier that Bumrah is set for a return in Asia Cup along with Iyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON