Jasprit Bumrah set to receive Polly Umrigar Award

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:05 IST

Jasprit Bumrah will receive the highest prize of Indian cricket - the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday in Mumbai, announced the Indian cricket board.

The world no.1 ODI bowler made his Test debut during India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat. He played a stellar role in the historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia that helped India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

While Bumrah nets the biggest prize in the men’s category, Poonam Yadav claims the top prize in women’s category and will be awarded the best international cricketer (women). The award will be another feather in the leg spinner’s cap who recently received the Arjuna Award.

“The BCCI Awards is our way of recognizing the finest on-field performances right from the age group to senior level and also honour our legends. It will be a special evening in Mumbai as we will also have the 7th MAK Pataudi lecture and I am delighted to inform that it will be Virender Sehwag, who will address the gathering.” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra will be presented with Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women respectively.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Srikkanth took on the fearsome West Indies fast bowlers and scored an attacking 38, the top individual score in the low-scoring final at the Lord’s. He also captained India and post-retirement served as the chief selector and it was during his tenure that the 2011 World Cup squad was picked.

Anjum is one of the finest batswomen and the first Indian to play 100 WODIs. In a career spanning 17 years, Anjum represented India in four 50-over World Cups and two T20 World Cup (played in 1).

“The BCCI Awards are an important feature in India’s cricketing calendar, a mélange of aspiration and inspiration. We wanted to make Naman bigger and better and have introduced four new categories – highest run-getter and wicket-takers in WODIs and best international debut men and women – from this year. A total of 25 awards will be presented,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.