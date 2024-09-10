Jasprit Bumrah shocked when MI describe him as medium pacer, wants immediate correction in viral old video

Jasprit Bumrah has become a force to reckon with in the past few years and established himself as arguably the best all-format bowler at present. The premier Indian pacer has often received massive praise from the cricket fraternity as batting maestro Virat Kohli has termed him a 'once-in-a-generation player'. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024(PTI)

It wasn't an easy start for Bumrah, as many people questioned his credibility in the initial stage of his career. His actions came under the scanners as many thought he wouldn't be able to survive all formats, considering his unorthodox bowling action. However, he proved his critics wrong and became the leader of the Indian pace unit across formats.

He first grabbed the limelight on his IPL debut in 2013 when he got the better of Virat Kohli during the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Five-time champions MI showed trust in Bumrah's abilities in the initial phase of his career, and the association between the two has become rock solid since then.

MI posted an old clip of Bumrah on their social media platforms where the star pacer from his young days showed objection to being labelled as a right-arm medium pacer. Bumrah told the MI management they had it wrong and called him a right-arm fast bowler.

The 30-year-old has lived up to his words as he clocks 140 kmph at regular intervals in both red-ball and white-ball formats. Since making his debut in the longest format of cricket in 2018, Bumrah has made 36 Test appearances, he has 159 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah to return in action against Bangladesh

He is set to return to the Indian team for the first time since producing that match-winning spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa earlier this year. Bumrah was named in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will kick off at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19. The two teams will play the second Test in Kanpur beginning September 27. The Tests will be followed by three T20 internationals.

India's squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.