Virat Kohli's 'Australian' nature gets Steve Smith fired up for India vs Australia Tests despite frequent text exchanges

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith revealed that he shares a great camaraderie with Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli and said they stay in touch via text message. Kohli and Smith are among the 'Fab Four' batters of the modern generation, alongside Joe Root and Kane Williamson. In the initial stage of their careers, Kohli and Smith shared a rivalry on the field and often confronted each other, but things have changed in recent times. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith share great camaraderie off the field.(ICC)

The former India captain came in support of Smith during the 2019 World Cup and stopped the English crowd from booing the Aussie star over the 'sandpaper gate' fiasco. Smith later appreciated the gesture and thanked the former Indian skipper for the same.

Smith opened up about his bond with Kohli months ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will begin in November later this year.

"We get on quite well, share messages every now and again. Look, he is a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. So, it is going to be nice to come up against him again this summer," Smith told Star Sports.

The former Australian skipper further talked about Kohli's aggressive attitude on the pitch and how he tries to get on top of the opposition, which makes him the most Australian of the Indian players.

“I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say,” Smith said.

‘There is no real need to beat Virat Kohli’: Steve Smith

On competing with Virat as a batter, Smith said that he does not think like that; rather, Australia's success is paramount.

"There is no real need to beat him or anything like that. It is just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success. That is what it's all about," he added.

Kohli and Smith enjoy batting against each other's teams, and their records speak for themselves. The Indian star has played 25 Tests against Australia and scored 2042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 424 innings. He played a pivotal role in India's domination over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the past decade. India have emerged victorious in the last four series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with two series wins each at home and away.

Smith has also scored the same amount of runs against India in Tests but in fewer matches than Kohli - 19 Tests at a stunning average of 65.87.