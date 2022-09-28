'Bumrah plays all 14 matches for MI but for India...': Twitter goes berserk after pacer misses 1st T20I vs SA

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram due to back pain raising concerns about the pace spearhead's fitness with the T20 World Cup barely a couple of weeks away. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," tweeted BCCI moments after India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed after winning the toss against South Africa that Bumrah had a niggle. He was replaced by Deepak Chahar in India's playing XI on Wednesday.

"Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak Chahar and Ashwin are back," Rohit said after opting to bowl.

Bumrah's fitness is certain to keep the Indian think tank and the fans worried as the right-arm pacer had only made a comeback to the Indian side in the Australia series. He played in the rain-curtailed 8-over-a-side in Nagpur and then the series decider in Hyderabad where he conceded 50 runs without taking a wicket.

Bumrah's injury concerns gave rise to various reactions on Twitter

There have been multiple changes from the side that India fielded against Australia. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were already rested. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has made a comeback. The injury to Bumrah has opened up doors for Deepak Chahar, who is among the four standby players for the World Cup.

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin too returned to the side, the latter mainly because of the number of left-handers in the South African unit.

"This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

