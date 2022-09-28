Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma and Co. in final stretch of T20 World Cup preparations
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma and Co. in final stretch of T20 World Cup preparations

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 05:38 PM IST

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA 1st T20I from Thiruvananthapuram here. 

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: India and South Africa will face off in the 1st T20I of the three match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The series is likely to provide the last opportunity for both sides to sharpen their skills and test themselves before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Men in blue are high on confidence after beating world champions Australia 2-1 at home and would look to continue the momentum going into the marquee tournament.

  • Sep 28, 2022 05:38 PM IST

    IND vs SA 1st T20I live: South Africa full squad

    Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

  • Sep 28, 2022 05:32 PM IST

    India vs South Africa live: India full squad

    Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed

  • Sep 28, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live: A Samson-shaped hole

    We might see a unique situation today where the biggest cheers would be for a player who is not playing in this series. The Indian team was met with “Sanju! Sanju!” chants at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and the players seemed to embrace it. Suryakumar Yadav could be seen showing Samson's image on his phone to the delighted crowd while R Ashwin posted a selfie with the fans in the background with a caption that spoke about how much love they are showing for the wicketkeeper-batter. This is Sanju Samosn's home ground after all, and so all the love is to be expected, with a lot of hate towards the selectors who have not selected him for this or the previous series and, more importantly, the T20 World Cup. 

  • Sep 28, 2022 05:10 PM IST

    IND vs SA 1st T20I live: Hello and welcome!

    Into the final stretch of preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup now. Last year the tournament seemed to have almost hit India before they were ready really, having played just two series throughout the year before the tournament. That is far from the case this year, with India having faced almost any team they can possibly face in multiple countries before the tournament that will be held in Australia. In the end, there is South Africa to beat. The Proteas had toured earlier this year as well, stunning them to defeat in the first two matches before the five-game series ended in a draw. There were some absolute potboilers throughout that series, let us see how this one turns out. 

