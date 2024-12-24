Bumrah targeted with big allegation, Aussie media blamed for not saying it out loud: 'Is it not politically correct?'

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been alleged with suspect bowling action yet again, as veteran Aussie sports commentator Ian Maurice blamed "political correctness" for cricket's failure to hold the pacer up to scrutiny. Maurice also accused Australian media for not having put Bumrah's action "under the microscope." India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane(AP)

Bumrah has been the standout performer in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with 21 wickets in six innings at just 10.90. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls, one of which came in the opening Test match in Perth, where he had led the Indian team in Rohit Sharma's stead. The other came in Brisbane, during the third Test match, where he had ended with a nine-wicket match haul, although the game had ended in a draw.

Bumrah's ability to swing both ways with a short run-up has often left fans curious, with many of them even calling for an investigation after his exploits in the ongoing series.

On Monday, Maurice took to social media on the matter to post: “Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days? I'm not saying he's throwing but at least the position of the arm at the point of delivery should be analyzed. Nine would have had it under the microscope some years ago.”

Maurice, who reckoned cricket powers are not willing to analyse Bumrah's action as they are afraid of being called racist, further clarifiied saying, "I wish you people who want to jump down my throat would bother to read what I wrote. I said “I'M NOT SAYING HE'S THROWING ... but his action should be analyzed...that's all!”

Greg Chappell defends Bumrah

The India vice-captain's bowling action has been under the radar over the course of his career, and more recently after it was compared to Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain, who was banned from international cricket for suspect action in 2022.

However, back then, renowned bowling coach and former England player Ian Pont explained why there was never any doubt over Bumrah's action.

"You can see his arm straight from the wrist to elbow. The rule is when it is above the vertical that the elbow must not bend past 15 degrees,' Pont said. "You can clearly see the forward flexion in his arm, which is a hyperextension. This is allowed (a forward bend) for people with hyper-mobile joints.

"A hyperextension is a movement in a similar direction to the direction of movement - not downward or to the side. This is why Bumrah's action is classified as legal since it is within the guidelines of hypermobility."

More recently, former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell lambasted fans for questioning the 30-year-old's technique.

“India's bowlers, spearheaded by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, looked sharper and more menacing. Australia were bundled out for 104 in 52 overs, with Bumrah proving almost unplayable at times,” Chappell wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald.

“By the way, please stop this nonsense of questioning Bumrah's action. It is unique, but it is unequivocally clean. It demeans a champion performer and the game to even bring it up.”