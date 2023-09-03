Jasprit Bumrah to miss India's Asia Cup match against Nepal as pacer returns to Mumbai due to personal reasons

Rohit Sharma's Team India will miss the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah in their crucial match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Pace spearhead Bumrah has returned home amid the ongoing edition of the continental tournament in Sri Lanka. Even though Pakistan are the co-host of the Asia Cup 2023, India are playing all of its tournament games in Sri Lanka.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during a training session (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, record-time winners India resumed its epic rivalry with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Pacer Bumrah played a small cameo against Babar Azam's Pakistan as the tailender scored 16 off 14 balls in the rain-marred encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. As per the latest developments, Rohit's Team India will be without pace ace Bumrah for their second game of the Asia Cup. The Indian fast bowler has returned home due to personal reasons.

ALSO READ: 'If Virat would have...': Wasim Jaffer dissects Kohli dismissal after India's Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Bumrah has no fitness concerns

Bumrah is fully fit and the pacer is returning home only because of personal reasons. Pacer Bumrah had recently returned to the Indian side after a long injury layoff. The senior fast bowler had captained the Rohit-less side in the Ireland series. The star pacer flew back to Mumbai on Sunday for personal reasons with the permission of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “He has no fitness concerns,” a BCCI official said. The 29-year-old fast bowler is expected to return to Team India's squad for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Bumrah out, Shami in?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami can replace Bumrah in India's upcoming match against Nepal. Rohit and Co. will meet Asia Cup debutants Nepal in match No.5 of the tournament at Pallekele on Monday. Senior pacer Shami was dropped from the playing XI for India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.

The high-voltage clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan was abandoned as rain played spoilsport in the tournament opener of the Men In Blue. India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs by a Shaheen Shah Afridi-inspired Pakistani side at the Pallekele International Stadium.

With drizzle preventing the play after the innings break, Babar Azam's Pakistan side couldn't start their innings in Pallekele. India's bitter rivals Pakistan have already qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. India can meet Pakistan for the second time at the Asia Cup with a comfortable win over Nepal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON