Jasprit Bumrah told to 'forget playing for India' as defining SCG moment sparked workload concerns

Seldom has the hopes of an entire Indian team rested on the shoulders of one fast bowler throughout the course of a Test series. The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar series may not have gone in favour of India, highlighting more negatives and reportedly a few cracks in the side, but it will long be remembered for the heroics of Jasprit Bumrah, who was the lone warrior for India. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy during an official ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India (AFP)

Bumrah picked 32 wickets in five matches, comprising three five-wicket hauls, to claim the Player of the Series award. It was the most picked by an Indian bowler in a series in Australia, and the best show by an Indian seamer in a Test series.

However, the campaign ended on a heartbreaking note as Bumrah missed the final innings of the Sydney Test owing to a back injury. The concerns, on which BCCI has yet to make an official statement, did spark workload concerns as the 31-year-old bowled 151.2 overs in the series, which included 53.2 overs in the MCG game, the most he has bowled in a single match. It also led to discussions on whether India could have managed Bumrah better through the course of the series.

''Forget playing for India. Go back and play T20s'

However, the workload theory was mercilessly ripped apart by former India pacer and 1983 World Cup-winner Balwinder Sandhu, who reckoned bowling an average of 15 to 20 overs an innings is never a big deal.

"Workload? How many overs did he bowl? 150-something, right? But in how many matches or innings? Five matches or nine innings, correct? That comes down to 16 overs per innings or 30 overs per match. And he didn’t bowl those 15-plus overs in one go. He bowled in spells. So, is it a big deal? Workload management is bull****. These are Australian terms, created by Australians. Workload management is nothing. I don’t agree with this. I come from an era when cricketers used to listen to their bodies and no one else. I don’t agree with this at all," Sandhu told the Times of India.

The veteran cricketer fumed at Bumrah saying that if his body does not alloow him to bowl at least 20 overs an innings, he should stop playing Test cricket and rather focus on T20s.

"Bowling 15 overs in a day, and that too in different spells, is not a big deal for a bowler. You’re not bowling on all five days of a Test match. He took three or four spells to bowl those overs. Today, you have the best physios, the best masseurs, and excellent doctors to take care of your body. If a bowler can’t bowl 20 overs in an innings, he should forget about playing for India.

If you want to represent India, you should have the strength to bowl at least 20 overs in an innings. If you can’t, then it’s better to go back and play T20s, where you only need to bowl four overs. Even those four overs are bowled in three spells," he added.

"We used to bowl 25–30 overs in a day. Kapil (Dev) has bowled long spells throughout his career. Your body and muscles get conditioned when you bowl, bowl, and bowl. So, I don’t agree with this workload management concept," the former pacer said.