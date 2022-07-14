Jasprit Bumrah 'waiting for the day' when Mohammed Shami will 'run through a side'

Jasprit Bumrah led the way as the Indian pacers wreaked havoc at The Oval in their first ODI against England. Bumrah took six wickets on a day when all 10 England wickets fell to India's pacers. The second-highest wicket-taker for India was Mohammed Shami but the 31-year-old was rather unlucky to have not taken more than the three wickets he managed due to the number of times he beat the batters' edges.

Bumrah, who was player of the match for his extraordinary figures of 6/19 as India won the game by 10 wickets, said that he had told Shami that one day, his luck will turn and he will run through a side with all the times he manages to beat batters.

“Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets as well. I told him there will be a day when he would just run through a side when he beats the bat like that. We are waiting for that day to happen. Very happy with his rhythm, he has been bowling really well,” said Bumrah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bumrah was also all praise for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who took a couple of blinders on a day when the pacers were able to generate prodigious swing. “When the ball is moving around, the keeper and the slip cordon is very active. Very happy that Rishabh has been working hard on his keeping as well as his batting,” he said.

Bumrah said that he and Shami had decided to bowl fuller due to the degree to which the ball was moving very early on in the match. “As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. There was some help, usually you get more swing at the start and then you pull your lengths back. We both agreed that we should go fuller,” said Bumrah.

