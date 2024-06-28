Jasprit Bumrah's hand shake ignored by umpire, awkward moment reigns supreme after India beat England

India sealed a convincing win against England in their T20 World Cup semi-final showdown, in Guyana. It turned out to be a one-sided affair as Rohit Sharma and Co. won by 68 runs, and will face South Africa in the final. Jasprit Bumrah approaches the umpire for a handshake.

Defending a target of 172 runs, India bowled out England for 103 in 16.4 overs and simply outplayed them in all departments in a rain-hit match. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were in good bowling form and bagged three-wicket hauls respectively. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Initially, Rohit Sharma's half-century (57)took India to 171/7 in 20 overs. For England's bowling department, Chris Jordan took three wickets.

The match had its fair share of drama and epic action but one particular moment after the game got over caught everyone's attention. In a video which has gone viral since the game, all Indian players could be seen coming to congratulate the umpire for a good game, but the official decided to ignore Bumrah by mistake, even though the pacer was right next to him. At one point, the umpire even turned to the bowler, and then ignored him and shook hands with other players.

Here is the video:

Arshdeep's three-wicket haul saw him become India's highest wicket-taker in a single T20 World Cup edition with 15 scalps. He is closely followed by Bumrah (13 in 2024), RP Singh (12 in 2007) and R Ashwin (11 in 2014). The win also saw India's winning streak in T20Is stretch to 11* (December 2023-June 2024), which is their second-best in the format. Their best winning streak in T20Is is 12 between November 2021 and February 2022.

This was also India's seventh win in this T20 World Cup, which is the second highest for most wins in a single edition, behind South Africa (8* in 2024).