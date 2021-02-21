Jay Bista slams 141, powers Uttarakhand to win over Meghalaya

A superb knock of 141 by opener Jay Bista powered Uttarakhand to a six-wicket win over Meghalaya in a Plate Group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Bista scored his runs in 119 balls, striking 18 fours and three sixes.

Chasing 243 for victory, Bista and skipper Kunal Chandela (55 off 80 balls) set up the win with a second-wicket partnership of 126 runs in 142 balls.

Though Bista fell eight runs shy of the target, Uttarakhand got home with 5.5 overs to spare.

Earlier, R Sanjay Yadav's whirlwind 81 off 49 balls (2 fours, seven sixes) helped Meghalaya recover and post 242 for 6 in 50 overs, having slipped to 123 for 4 in the 34th over.

In other matches, Assam thrashed Manipur by 10 wickets in a game shortened by overnight rain and Nagaland outplayed Sikkim by 98 runs.

Brief scores: Manipur 108 for 6 in 28 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 25, Kangabam Singh 25 not out) lost to Assam 119 for no loss in 15.4 overs (Pallavkumar Das 75 not out (53 balls, 9X4, 3X6), Denish Das 36 not out) by 10 wickets (VJD method). Assam: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

Meghalaya 242 for 6 in 50 overs (Sanjay Yadav 81, Punit Bisht 48, DB Ravi Teja 44) lost to Uttarakhand 243 for 4 in 44.1 overs (Jay Bista 141 (119 balls, 18X4, 3X6), Kunal Chandela 55) by six wickets. Uttarakhand: 4 points, Meghalaya: 0.

Nagaland 310 for 8 in 50 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 99, R Jonathan 92) beat Sikkim 212 all out in 49.2 overs (Robin Bist 72, Nilesh Lamichaney 37, Hem Chetri 3 for 29) by 98 runs. Nagaland: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

Arunachal Pradesh 7 for no loss in 2.4 overs vs Mizoram. Match abandoned due to rain. Mizoram: 2 points; Arunachal: 2 points.