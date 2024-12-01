UAE [Abu Dhabi], : Former Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on Sunday started his tenure as the new International Cricket Council chief. Jay Shah becomes new ICC chief, starts tenure from today

"The International Cricket Council today - 1 December - marked the beginning of Jay Shah's tenure as ICC Chair," an ICC statement read.

As ICC Chair, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity as well as further accelerating the growth of the women's game.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide," Shah was quoted by ICC as saying.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights," he added.

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association . During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In 2019, Shah joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India , becoming its youngest-ever honorary Secretary.

Shah will now succeed Greg Barclay as ICC Chair. Barclay was in the role from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contribution to ICC's achievements over the last four years.

"I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period. I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game's reach and evolution on the global stage," he said.

In August 2024, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the ICC.

Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, as per a media release by ICC.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.