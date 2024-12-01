Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC chairman; addresses cricket at Olympics 2028, growth of women's game in first statement
Jay Shah began his tenure as ICC chairman on December 1, succeeding Greg Barclay in the role.
On December 1, Jay Shah officially began his tenure as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), marking the start of a new era in global cricket administration. In his first statement as ICC Chair, Shah expressed his excitement about the opportunities ahead, outlining his priorities for his term, with a particular focus on leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and accelerating the growth of the women’s game.
“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Shah said. He went on to highlight the significance of the sport's global growth and its potential in the years to come.
“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide,” Shah stated.
With cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics, Shah sees an unprecedented opportunity to further globalise the sport and enhance its appeal to a wider audience. He also emphasized the need for cricket to adapt to the coexistence of multiple formats, while focusing on the critical task of accelerating the development of the women’s game.
“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game,” he said.
Shah, who brings significant experience in cricket administration as the secretary of BCCI between 2019-2024, expressed his determination to build on the foundations laid by his predecessors and further elevate the sport.
“Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights,” he added.
Shah’s career in cricket administration began in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), where he played an instrumental role in the development of the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2019, Shah took on the role of Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, becoming the youngest-ever person to hold the position at 31.
He has also served as the President of the Asian Cricket Council and as Chair of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.
Shah thanks outgoing chair Barclay
As Shah takes over from Greg Barclay, who served as ICC Chair from November 2020, he acknowledged the outgoing Chairman’s leadership and contributions.
“I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period,” Shah said. “I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game’s reach and evolution on the global stage.”