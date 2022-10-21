'Jay Shah sahab, agar aapko kuch kehna hi tha...': Wasim Akram's strong message to ACC President amid BCCI-PCB stand-off

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are at loggerheads over the venue of the next year's men's Asia Cup. Earlier this week, Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI – who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council – stated that India won't be traveling to Pakistan to participate in the continental tournament; in addition, he also stated that a neutral venue will be decided for the Asia Cup.

The PCB, in a strongly-worded response, hinted that the decision could impact Pakistan's participation at the ODI World Cup next year, scheduled to take place in India. But the PCB isn't alone in its hard-hitting response; a host of former Pakistan cricketers have also reacted strongly to Jay Shah's comments, and ex-skipper Wasim Akram is one of them.

The former Pakistan captain stated that India “cannot dictate” Pakistan on how to play cricket, further adding that Shah should have contacted PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally if there were any reservations.

“Badi zabardast statement di hai cricket board ne. India can't dictate ki Pakistan kaise cricket khele. Aur Pakistan me cricket bhi 10-15 saal baad shuru hui hai. I'm an ex-cricketer, sportsperson, I don't know what's happening on political front. But people to people contact zaroori hai. Agar aapko kehna hi tha Jay Shah sahab, toh aap kam se kam hamaare chairman ko phone karte, meeting bithaate Asian Council ki. Aap apna idea dete, uspe discussion hoti. (It was a brilliant statement from our cricket board. India can't dictate how Pakistan play their cricket. Pakistan have started hosting teams after 10-15 years now. I'm an ex-cricketer, sportsperson, I don't know what's happening on political front. But communication is important. If Jay Shah had to say something, he should have phone-called the PCB chairman, there should have been a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council. There should have been a discussion),” Akram said on A Sports.

“You can't just stand up and say we are not travelling. Jabki award kiya hai poore council ne Pakistan ko Asia Cup. (Pakistan were awarded the Asia Cup) That's not fair,” Akram further said.

Earlier, Pakistan bowling legend Waqar Younis also stated that India “want to damage” Pakistan, further adding that a country's dignity is more important than playing cricket.

