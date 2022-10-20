Home / Cricket / 'They want to damage Pakistan. Our dignity is more important than playing against India': Waqar launches into fiery rant

'They want to damage Pakistan. Our dignity is more important than playing against India': Waqar launches into fiery rant

Former Pakistan captain and bowling great Waqar Younis didn't mince his words as he talked about Jay Shah's comments and the PCB's subsequent statement over the next year's Asia Cup.

Over the past few days, tensions have erupted between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over a statement made by Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI who also serves as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Shah stated that India will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the men's Asia Cup next year, adding that the continental tournament will instead be scheduled at a neutral venue.

The comment from Shah triggered angry reactions from a number of former Pakistan cricketers and the PCB also issued a strongly-worded statement on the same, insisting that their participation in the next year's ODI World Cup – to be held in India – could be impacted in such a case. Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has now reacted to PCB's statement, lauding the board for its strong stand while lashing out at the BCCI, accusing them of “wanting to damage” Pakistan cricket.

“I don't think ye cricket board ka faisla hai. Misbah ne kaha tha ki this is not cricket board, this is coming from the top. Unki badi simple policy hai ki Pakistan ke saath nahi khelna, Pakistan ko tour nahi karna, especially kyunki cricket aakhon me aati hai, zyada log pasand karte hain. (I don't think this is the Indian cricket board's decision. Misbah had said earlier that this was coming from the top. They have a simple policy that they don't want to play against Pakistan or tour the country, because cricket is watched by many),” Younis said during a discussion on A Sports.

Younis further said that Pakistan's “dignity and respect” is more important than the game, and praised the PCB for its statement in reply to Shah's comments.

“They want to damage Pakistan, as simple as that. Pakistan should take a stand, and I think PCB gave a good statement. We have to take care of Pakistan cricket, and we have to look after our dignity and respect because that is more important than playing cricket with them. We will see what happens over the next few days,” said Younis.

