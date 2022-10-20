Home / Cricket / Zaheer Khan explains why India are contenders for T20 World Cup final, despite star pacer ‘Jasprit Bumrah being injured’

Zaheer Khan explains why India are contenders for T20 World Cup final, despite star pacer ‘Jasprit Bumrah being injured’

cricket
Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST

Zaheer Khan explained why Team India are one of the contenders for the T20 World Cup, despite some key injuries.

Indian players Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and others following their win in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.(PTI)
Indian players Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and others following their win in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Team India set to face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, former cricketer Zaheer Khan had an important prediction to make for Rohit Sharma's side. India will open their campaign in Melbourne on Sunday and the legendary pacer feels they are one of the contenders to make it to the finals.

"Obviously I'm going to go with India. Yes, there have been some talks of some key players, Bumrah being injured and what's going to happen with the bowling but still I feel it with the consistency they've shown for the last few years, I think definitely are going to be the contender to be in the in the finals", he said, while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Also Read | 'The motive, thought process is to win but…': Rohit Sharma's blunt take on India's World Cup title drought

"The other contender, I feel is England", he further added.

India have been in good form lately, and saw their recent warm-up match vs New Zealand get abandoned. They registered a victory against Australia in their warm-up game on Monday.

Defending a target of 187 runs, a three-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami in the final over helped India bowl out Australia for 180 in 20 overs. Aaron Finch was in good form with a knock of 76 runs off 54 balls but it went in vain. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bagged two wickets. Initially, India posted 186 for seven in 20 overs, with KL Rahul hammering 57 runs off 33 balls and Suryakumar Yadav slamming 50 runs off 33 deliveries. Kane Richardson was in blistering bowling form and bagged four wickets for the hosts.

In a video uploaded by BCCI, recently even captain Rohit spoke about his team's objective. He said, "It's been a while since we have won the World Cup. Obviously. the motive and the whole thought process to win it but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there so once step at a time for us. We can't think too far ahead. You can't really think about semis or final from now onwards. You need to focus on each time that you're going to come again and prepare for that. Our focus will be on that and to make sure that we move in the right direction".

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup zaheer khan india cricket team + 1 more
t20 world cup zaheer khan india cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out