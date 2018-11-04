Jayant Yadav named India skipper for Emerging Teams Asia Cup

All-rounder Jayant Yadav, who has a Test century to his name, was on Sunday named as India’s captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from December 2 to 17. Usually Under-23 players compete in this tournament but now players, who do not feature in this age bracket but are considered consistent performers on domestic circuit, are also picked.

The 28-year-old Jayant has played four Tests and an ODI for India. He had scored his maiden Test hundred, a 104-run knock, against England in Mumbai in December 2016. Also, the players who could not make it to the India ‘A’ team for the New Zealand tour but selectors want to keep them in the mix, feature in this squad.

The junior selection committee met in Kolkata and picked the 15-man squad which features wicket-keeper batsman Prab Simran Singh, who was India’s stand in captain at the U-19 Asia Cup final. He had scored a key half-century in India’s title triumph. Prominent names to miss out are Tushar Deshpande and Rituraj Gaikwad.

Squad: Jayant Yadav (C), RD Gaekwad, Atharva Taide, Ankush Bains (WK), Deepak Hooda, Prab Simran Singh, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, S Mulani, Ankit Rajpoot, Prasidh Krishna, Siddharth Desai, Mayank Markande, Atith Seth and Shivam Mavi.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 10:28 IST