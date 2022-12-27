'Team management felt...': Jaydev Unadkat finally reacts to replacing Kuldeep Yadav for 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test

It was a bittersweet moment for Indian cricket fans when stand-in captain KL Rahul informed at the toss of the second Test against Bangladesh that Kuldeep Yadav has been replaced by Jaydev Unadkat in the XI. Kuldeep, who had returned to Test cricket after 22 months in the first Test, picked up 8 wickets, returning with career-best figures to help India win the match by 188 runs. Unadkat, on the other hand, last played a Test 12 years ago but has been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit.

Indian team management's decision was motivated by the green tinge of the Mirpur pitch on Day 1. They played three seamers and dropped a spinner (Kuldeep). The move was heavily criticised from all quarters. But in the first innings, it was Unadkat and Umesh Yadav who shared six wickets between them to bowl Bangladesh out for 227.

On return to Test cricket after 12 years, Unadkat bowled his heart out and looked threatening in each of his spells. But was he under pressure for replacing last Test's Player of the Match who was fit and available for selection? "Absolutely not," Unadakat told PTI.

"When you don't expect things and they happen, I take it in my stride. I just wanted to contribute. If not take a wicket then create pressure from the other end. That was the thought," he said.

The veteran left-arm seamer picked another wicket in the second innings. "I got my chance as the management felt I was suited to the pitch. The conditions were similar (to Rajkot), not a lot of pace off the wicket and you will have to extract whatever you can by hitting the length hard. I knew if I stick to my strengths, there will be something coming my way and that is how I got that extra bounce."

There was no surprise when Unadkat credited domestic cricket for his comeback after more than a decade. "Domestic cricket has helped me immensely that way. You always have a role to play as a bowler even when you aren't getting the wickets. You can create pressure and put the batter in doubt and other bowlers can capitalise on that," he said.

"I always believed that I would get another chance. I didn't know how to be honest as the Indian pacers were doing well over the past three four years. I was getting inspired watching them to be honest. "Leading Saurashtra has helped me focus on my game and not be distracted by anything else. It has helped me see the future. Captaining Saurashtra, I am not just caring for my own performance but also of others and team goals. That kept me going," he added.

