Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins go to salary arbitration hearing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins went to salary arbitration Wednesday, when the outfielder asked a three-person panel to be paid $2.9 million this year and the team argued for $2,625,000.

A decision by Margaret Brogan, Jeanne Vonhof and Scott Buchheit is expected Thursday, which is Chisholm's 26th birthday.

Chisholm hit .250 with 19 homers, 51 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries last year, when he was shifted to center field from second base and shortstop. He went 0 for 8 with four strikeout as the Marlins were swept by Philadelphia in their NL Wild Card Series.

The speedy Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, when he batted .254 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 12 steals in 17 attempts. He didn't play after June 28 because of a back injury.

Chisholm had a $749,500 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Miami also is scheduled for hearings with second baseman Luis Arraez ($12 million vs. $10.6 million) and left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million). Arraez beat the Marlins last year and was awarded $6.1 million rather than $5 million, then won his second straight batting title after leading the AL with Minnesota in 2022.

Chisholm was the second player to go to a hearing this year. All-Star outfielder Austin Hays asked for $6.3 million on Tuesday and the Baltimore Orioles argued for $5.85 million. A decision in that case is not expected until next week.

They are among 18 players scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 16.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

