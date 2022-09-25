Jhulan Goswami shares her 'dream' in touching retirement note; 'Ever since watching Women's WC final at Eden Gardens...'

Legendary Jhulan Goswami on Sunday penned a heartwarming note to mark her retirement from all formats of the sport. The bowling great played her final international match at the Lord's on Saturday, where India women completed a historic 3-0 sweep of ODIs against England, which was their first against the opposition since 1999. Also Read | 'An era comes to an end': Sourav Ganguly's heartwarming tribute to retiring India pace great Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan made her debut in 2002 and represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, picking 355 wickets across formats. The 39-year-old said it was an honour to represent India in a career spanning over two decades – the second longest in women's international cricket.

"To my cricket family and beyond. So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket.

"As Ernest Hemingway said, "it's good to have an end to journey towards, but it is the journey that matters in the end'. For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least, adventurous. I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country at the best of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time I hear the National Anthem before a match," Goswami wrote.

Jhulan went on to play five ODI World Cups (2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) and remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cups. She is also the only pacer in women's cricket to have 250-plus wickets in ODIs.

"Cricket has given me several gifts over the years, the greatest and the best without doubt, has been the people I have met along this journey. The friends I made, my competitors, teammates, the journalists I interacted with, match officials, board administrators and people who loved watching me play. I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world: I hope I have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game," she added.

"Ever since watching the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997, it was my dream to play for India, and I am thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket In India), CAB (Cricket Association Of Bengal), Women's Cricket Association Of India (WCAI) and Air India officials for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream."

Jhulan also thanked the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for keeping her "fit as a fiddle", as she had her fair share of injuries while playing at the biggest level.

She also received a guard of honour by the England side when she came in to bat. While she got out on a golden duck, she later claimed her record-extending 254th and 255th ODI wickets - the last one with her 10,001st delivery in the 50-over format.

“I want to thank the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for taking care of my injuries and keeping me fit as a fiddle over the years. I am grateful to all the coaches, trainers, physios, and ground staff who have been an integral part of this journey. A huge shout out to all the captains I have played under. Their faith in my abilities helped build my confidence. I want to take a moment to thank my family (my parents, siblings) who stood by me in every situation. Not to forget my friends, who have been my best critics and biggest supporters. Last but not the least, I want to thank my childhood coach for having backed me in my endeavour.”

"I also want to express my gratitude towards my fans, journalists, broadcasters for backing me and giving wings to women's cricket. I have cherished every moment Of the last 20 years Of my life as an international cricketer with my teammates on and off the field. I have always loved you cricket and even as I retire as a professional," she concluded.

