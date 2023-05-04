Jitesh makes the most of his promotion

While the attention has been focussed on the already established wicketkeeper-batters in the circuit as possible replacements for Rishabh Pant in India’s T-20 squad, Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma has quietly started making his mark as well. Mohali: Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mohali, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI05_03_2023_000414B)(PTI)

Jitesh, who was signed for ₹20 lakh last season, has been most impressive for the Punjab franchise. With every passing game, the 29-year-old Jitesh, who hails from Amravati and plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has been showing off his talent as a finisher.

PBKS have crossed the 200-run mark in the last four games and that has a lot to do with Jitesh performing well in the middle-order. He had been doing well through cameos for PBKS while batting at No. 6 but he was promoted to No. 5 for the game against Mumbai Indians (MI).

He grabbed the chance with both hands, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 27 balls, and gelling well with English import Liam Livingstone to put MI under some serious pressure.

"Our plan was to not do anything different. We just wanted to give him the opportunity to play exactly the same way but face more balls," said said PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin. "In the previous games, we've seen he's got a bit of rhythm and tempo in his game and we just want him to play exactly the same way. We've got a deep batting lineup, we've got Sam and other guys behind him. So if he got out, so be it, but we just wanted to give him the opportunity to see what he could do if he faced 30 balls."

Jitesh was named in the India T20 squad for the series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand but didn't get a game. But Virender Sehwag's prediction, last year, that he could play for India still holds true. His hitting range, from extra cover to mid wicket, makes him a dangerous batter down the order.

“Jitesh is developing nicely as a batter," Haddin added. "He has gained a lot of confidence as the tournament has gone on and that is reflected in the way we used him against MI.”

PBKS have used Jitesh nicely not only as a batter but also as a wicket-keeper in the absence of seasoned Jonny Bairstow who has missed the season due to injury. His unbeaten 119-run stand with Livingstone against MI showed that he can match the best in the business.

“We have seen how once he goes out there," said Haddin. "He has no fear of the game. He is building really well. He is starting to mature into his game. He is one of those players who has got the unique ability to go from ball one. I think the more balls he faces, is good for his development. I think we will see a lot more of these sorts of innings from him in the remaining games.”

Jitesh has a strike-rate of 149.85 in T20 cricket and if he can continue to develop in this manner, he might be in high demand in the IPL. He was picked by MI in 2016 for ₹10 lakhs but only made his IPL debut last season while playing for the PBKS.

And now with every passing game, he seems to be showing that the India call-up was deserved and if he can keep it up, perhaps he will be back in the national reckoning soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON