Jan 12, 2025
Joburg Super Kings prevail over MI Cape Town in rain-hit clash

PTI |
Jan 12, 2025 10:25 AM IST

Johannesburg, Joburg Super Kings beat MI Cape Town by six runs via the Duckworth Lewis and Stern method in a rain-

affected SA20 clash here.

With thundershowers prevalent all day on the Highveld, the match was interrupted at various stages on Saturday. A lengthy stoppage after the dinner interval caused JSK's chase to be reduced to 19 overs with the initial target of 141 revised to 136.

The players were then forced to leave the field again with the Super Kings on 82/3 after 11.3 overs - six runs ahead on DLS - at that stage.

A persistent downpour prevented the players from returning to field allowing the Super Kings to claim the four match points.

Leus du Plooy and Wihan Lubbe were the JSK batters at the crease.

Mindful of the rain, JSK captain Faf du Plessis had played a solid knock of 30 off 23 balls before he was dismissed courtesy of a spellbinding catch by Dewald Brevis on the cover boundary when he tipped the ball back infield before diving full length back in field to complete the dismissal.

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada claimed 2/10 for MI Cape Town in his first game of Season 3 after missing the opener a couple of days ago in Gqeberha.

MI Cape Town’s innings had been a stop-start affair with all-rounder George Linde at the centre of the visitors' recovery after being reduced to 30/4. Initially, the all-rounder had Dewald Brevis for support as the pair added 43 off 26 balls for the fifth wicket.

However, two further setbacks with Brevis and Azmatullah Omarzai falling in quick succession, brought Delano Potgieter to the crease.

Potgieter, fresh from a Player of the Match performance in the competition opener a couple of days ago, maintained his good form with another rapid 44 not out off just 22 balls .

It was the major contribution to an unbroken 65-run partnership off 39 balls with Linde which lifted MI Cape Town to a 140/6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

See More
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
