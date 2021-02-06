Joe Root becomes the first captain after Don Bradman in 84 years to achieve a huge feat

Joe Root became the first captain after 84 years to register a hat-trick of 150-plus scores in Test cricket. The England captain became only second skipper after legendary Don Bradman to achieve the feat. Australia’s Bradman was the first captain to notch up three successive 150-plus scores in Test cricket way back in 1937.

Root reached the milestone on Day 2 of the India vs England first Test match in Chennai. What made the milestone more special was the fact that it came on Root’s 100th Test match.

Resuming the day at 128, Root remained unbeaten on 153 runs at lunch break on day two.

India vs England live score first Test

Root had scored 228 and 186 in his previous two Tests in Sri Lanka. He is the 7th player to make 150-plus runs in three consecutive Tests as he joins an elite list including Tom Latham, Kumar Sangakkara (4 consecutive Tests), Mudassar Nazar, Zaheer Abbas, Don Bradman, and Wally Hammond.At the lunch break on day two, England's score reads 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

150+ scores in consecutive Tests

4 Kumar Sangakkara (2007)

3 Wally Hammond (1928-29)

3 Don Bradman (1937)

3 Zaheer Abbas (1982-93)

3 Mudassar Nazar (1983)

3 Tom Latham (2018-19)

3 JOE ROOT (2021) *

Indian bowlers would have hoped to strike early on day two, but both English batsmen managed to frustrate the hosts. The first session on day two saw 92 runs being scored in 29.3 overs.

Also Read | 'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

Resuming day two at 263/3, Root and Stokes saw off the first hour with ease, and run-scoring was done at a good pace. In the first sixty minutes, both England batters managed to add 40 runs.

Both Root and Stokes marched on and the first session saw them bringing up their 150 and 50 respectively. The Indians were not able to get any wickets in the first session. Stokes and Root have extended their partnership to 92 runs.

On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley.

(With ANI inputs)